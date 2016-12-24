Prison Guards Give Hominy School Student A Bicycle For Christmas

Members of the Corrections Emergency Response Team[CERT] at the Conner Correctional Center surprised Hominy Middle School student in their inaugural Community Bicycle Drawing.

Jimmy Hamilton was the winner.

Earlier this year, CERT members came up with the idea to give back to the community by creating the Community Bicycle Drawing to reward a local student with a bicycle during the Christmas season.

The drawing invited faculty and staff from Hominy Middle School to nominate exceptional kids in the community to be awarded with a new bicycle.

Conner Correctional Chief of Security Shawn Price, said Jimmy Hamilton was very thankful for the gift and he promised he would continue to be a role model to his classmates.

Corrections Director Joe M. Allbaugh said the program is a wonderful gesture and goes a long way in helping kids during the holidays.