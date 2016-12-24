Prison Guards Give Hominy School Student A Bicycle For Christmas - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Prison Guards Give Hominy School Student A Bicycle For Christmas

Posted: Updated:
DOC photo DOC photo
HOMINY, Oklahoma -

Members of the Corrections Emergency Response Team[CERT] at the Conner Correctional Center surprised Hominy Middle School student in their inaugural Community Bicycle Drawing. 

Jimmy Hamilton was the winner.  

Earlier this year, CERT members came up with the idea to give back to the community by creating the Community Bicycle Drawing to reward a local student with a bicycle during the Christmas season.

The drawing invited faculty and staff from Hominy Middle School to nominate exceptional kids in the community to be awarded with a new bicycle. 

Conner Correctional Chief of Security Shawn Price, said Jimmy Hamilton was very thankful for the gift and he promised he would continue to be a role model to his classmates. 

Corrections Director Joe M. Allbaugh said the program is a wonderful gesture and goes a long way in helping kids during the holidays. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.