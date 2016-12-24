Oklahomans To Need Alternative ID To Pass TSA Checkpoints In 2018

The Transportation Security Administration has begun posting signs at airports notifying Oklahoma travelers that beginning January 2018 it will start enforcing REAL ID requirements at airport security checkpoints.

Oklahoma is one of nine states which has not complied with the Act.

The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, establishes the minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards.

Oklahoma passed a law in 2007 refusing to comply. The state has since applied for and received multiple extensions, before finally being denied earlier this year.

On January 22nd, 2018, Oklahoma travelers seeking to use their state-issued driver's license for boarding will have to provide an alternate form of identification instead at the TSA checkpoint.