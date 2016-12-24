Suicidal Person Shuts Down Tulsa Interstate For Almost Two Hours

Photo of eastbound traffic being diverted off the interstate.

Photo of the traffic being diverted off of 244.

Tulsa Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shut down Interstate 244 Saturday afternoon because of a suicidal person.

The OHP said it shut down the eastbound lanes of I-244 at Yale at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2016.

A few minutes later, Tulsa Police said they had shut down the entire interstate between Yale and Sheridan to help negotiators communicate with the woman.

Police re-opened the westbound lanes at about 4:20 p.m. They re-opened the eastbound lanes a few minutes later.

The closure backed up traffic in both directions.

Police said the woman was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.