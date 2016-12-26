Mild Weather Remains In Green Country

The storm system that brought the narrow line of thunderstorms across the area yesterday is to our southeast this morning. Our weather will be relatively uneventful for the next few days before another stronger system will approach the area this weekend. We will track a fast moving yet weak system Wednesday that may produce a few showers or sprinkles across southeastern OK but the odds will remain very low. Temperatures this morning will start in the 40s and end with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s with some sunshine.

The next fast moving upper wave will pass to our north Wednesday. This will drag another surface front across the area either late sometime Wednesday midday to afternoon with a seasonal cool-down following into Thursday. Temperatures Tuesday morning will begin near 30 and end with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday the lows in the 30s may see highs moving into the lower 60s by the afternoon. North winds will be likely late Wednesday afternoon and this will cool us down with lows back into the 30s Thursday morning with highs in the lower 50s for the afternoon. Despite a slight mention for a shower or sprinkle across southeastern OK with the Wednesday system, sunshine should be abundant for most locations.

WARN Interactive Radar

The pattern Thursday through the weekend will undergo some changes as the southern stream will see a strong upper level low near the Baja ejecting into the central plains as a powerful northern stream trough nears the region. The result will be increasing south winds Friday through Saturday along with slowly increasing temperatures for the morning lows and the increasing likelihood for some rain Saturday into the evening hours across southeastern or eastern OK. Highs Saturday may stay in the lower to mid-50s with mostly cloudy conditions. The data remains inconclusive regarding Sunday but we’ll keep a chance for some precipitation for the region and a modest cool-down at this point. The EURO is much colder (faster) with the next system compared to slower ( and warmer) in the GFS. We’ll offer a compromise with the ensemble data and take a look at the data later.

Connect With News On 6

Thanks for reading the abbreviated Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great Day!

Alan Crone

KOTV