Beggs Man, Musician Dies After Crash With Suspected DUI Driver

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms a man injured in a crash with a suspected DUI driver has died. John Holata of Beggs passed away Sunday, December 25, 2016, according to OHP Trooper Dwight Durant.

Holata was one of four people hospitalized Saturday, December 17 after a woman troopers say was driving under the influence went the wrong way near downtown, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at about 1:34 a.m. near I-244 at Pittsburg Avenue.

A collision report states 20-year-old Megan Hobbs' 1998 Ford Ranger was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and struck the 40-year-old Holata's 2004 Dodge Ram head-on, troopers said.

Right after that collision, troopers said Cheryl Hopkins, 61, struck Holata's Dodge on the roadway. Hopkins had head and leg injuries in the crash, a report states.

Troopers said Hobbs was pinned for nearly 22 minutes and Holata and his passenger were pinned for about 14 minutes before they were all removed by Tulsa Firefighters with the jaws of life.

Holata's passenger, 36-year-old Kasey Rosson, was also admitted to the hospital with head and other injuries.

Friends tell News On 6 Holata was well-known as a local musician and Rosson was his wife. They have one son.

Hobbs was also injured. There is no word yet on any charges against the 20-year-old woman, but we will continue to report on this story.