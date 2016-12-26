Swiss Cheese Onion Crostini - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Swiss Cheese Onion Crostini

Ingredients:

  1. 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  2. 2 yellow or white onions, very thinly sliced (about 3 cups)
  3. 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  4. 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
  5. 1 large baguette, sliced on the diagonal into 12-16 slices, about 1/2-inch thick
  6. 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  7. 2 cups grated Gruyère cheese
  8. 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Method: 

  1. Preheat the oven to 425°F. 
  2. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; add onions. Cook at least 3 minutes before stirring (onions should start to brown before you move them around). Continue to cook, stirring only occasionally, about 20 minutes, until onions are soft and well browned. 
  3. Add thyme and season with salt and pepper. 
  4. Spread bread slices with a little mustard. 
  5. Divide onion mixture evenly over bread slices then top each with cheese. 
  6. Place on a foil-lined baking sheet; bake 10 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Nutritional Info: 
Per Serving: Serving size: 2 baguette pieces, 220 calories (130 from fat), 15g total fat, 7g saturated fat, 35mg cholesterol, 410mg sodium, 11g carbohydrates, (1 g dietary fiber, 3g sugar), 11g protein.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
