Man Describes Escape From Sapulpa House Fire

SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

An overnight fire destroys a home in Sapulpa near  Interstate 44 and Frankoma Road. Three people were staying in this home, and they say they're just happy they were not hurt.

Fire crews say the men put out a fire shortly before that one when a cigar caught a blanket on fire, but it reignited around 2 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2016.

Residents said their dog knocked a cigar onto a blanket, setting it on fire. They put it out in a bathtub, but it flared up a few minutes later.

"The door to my roommate's room was just up in flames, and I go over there and try to get out," said Joseph Williams.

Williams was home when the second fire sparked and managed to get their three pets out safely. 

He says it was a terrifying experience. 

"Everything I got's gone right now. My whole room is gone but I mean, I think I'm taking it pretty good," said Joseph Williams, fire victim.

"I was freaking out. I got two of the animals out but I couldn't find the other one. I thought he was still inside but I guess the firefighters say he crawled underneath the house," he said.

Firefighters say a resident was treated for minor burns to his hand at the scene. 

The Red Cross is assisting them with temporary shelter. They say they'll be looking for an apartment, but until then, they do have a place to stay.

