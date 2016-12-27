Tulsa Church Coming Down To Make Room For New Ministry, Park

Trinity UMC has been closed for a couple of years and now it's coming down.

Demolition began Tuesday on a church building on Brookside in Tulsa that means more room to grow for another church.

Trinity United Methodist has been at 37th Place and Peoria for more than four decades.

"We used to come to the bagel shop and have breakfast on Saturday mornings," said neighbor Benita Duncan.

The demolition crews worked fast. They started at 9 a.m. sharp and by 10 a.m., the sanctuary and gym were piles of rubble.

Pastor Jeff Jaynes, who is part of the property's planning team, said because of drainage problems and asbestos, the current building wasn't part of the future.

The new owners - First United Methodist Church - are dreaming of what this could be.

"You don't need a building to do ministry," Pastor Jaynes said. "That's not what it's all about. It's about the people."

Reverend Aaron Tiger, who's listed as a pastor at First United Methodist Tulsa, posted on Instagram last week a group gathered here to pray for the "future ministry that will happen here under the care" of First United Methodist Church Tulsa.

Tulsa County property records show Trinity granted the building to the United Methodist Church's Oklahoma Conference a year and a half ago. The building is over 40 years old, and the property value is about $2.3 million.

By Easter 2017, First United says there will be a community green space here, a place where families can play and picnic. Pastor Jaynes is already scheduled to lead a Good Friday service.

Beyond the green space, the possibilities are wide open.

"We've thought about everything from climbing walls and multi-use space and, of course, a place for worship," Jaynes said. "And even as you hear the building come down behind me, we are looking forward to life in this place."