Tulsa Man Wanted In Connection To Crack Cocaine Ring

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are looking for a man in connection to federal firearms and drug charges. Cojuante Leviticus McKissick is TPD's most wanted suspect this week.

McKissick is the only suspect outstanding from a raid at the Tonight Inn in July, 2015. The FBI and Tulsa Police arrested gang members they say were selling crack cocaine using the motel as a base.

Officers tried to serve a warrant on McKissick this summer and have been searching for him since then.

He will be held without bond once he's captured.

McKissick is 36 years old, 5'9" and 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information leading to his arrest may be eligible for a reward.

Call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers remain anonymous.

