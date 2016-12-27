Boil Order Issued In Cherokee County

A boil order has been issued in Cherokee County for customers for the Stick Ross Mountain Water Company.

According to a news release, some customers have experienced outages and others with water have low pressure.

The release says, “Due to a loss of pressure in the water system and the potential for contamination…the drinking water supplied by parts of the Stick Ross Mtn water system may be unsafe for human consumption.”

They advise the water be brought to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking or other use.

There is no time frame for when the boil order will be lifted.

Customers with questions can call 918-453-0873.