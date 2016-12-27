TPD: Woman, 60, Killed After Stabbing At Tulsa Hotel

Police are investigating what is now the city’s 81st homicide of the year.

Officers said a man stabbed a 60-year-old-woman at the Extended Stay near 41st and Memorial then tried to run.

They said the woman was stabbed in the chest several times. Officers also said the 60-year-old victim lives on the first floor.

Police said she was stabbed inside her room and tried to make it to the motel lobby but collapsed outside. They said she suffered cardiac arrest during the stabbing then underwent emergency surgery but did not make it.

Officers don't have a motive behind the stabbing but believe they knew each other and had been staying together at the motel.

Police said they're grateful to witnesses who chased the suspect, 26-year-old Jose Rivera-Chavez, into several locations, including Jay Rambo and the Motel 6.

Sergeant Bob Rohloff said, "It was fortunate the witnesses maintained contact with him during the entirety of his fleeing - that allowed us to be able to catch him."

Tulsa police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or the Homicide Tip Line at 918-798-8477.