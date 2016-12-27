George Kaiser Family Foundation Announces Grants To Tulsa Charit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

George Kaiser Family Foundation Announces Grants To Tulsa Charities

Posted: Updated:
The Kaiser Foundation is also the largest donor to Family and Children Services, which can help more than 7,000 families with the nearly half-million dollar donation. The Kaiser Foundation is also the largest donor to Family and Children Services, which can help more than 7,000 families with the nearly half-million dollar donation.
DVIS is trying to disrupt what can become a generational pattern of family violence. DVIS is trying to disrupt what can become a generational pattern of family violence.
Eileen Bradshaw, the director of the Food Bank, said support from the Kaiser Foundation helps them stock up on food and build support from everyday donors. Eileen Bradshaw, the director of the Food Bank, said support from the Kaiser Foundation helps them stock up on food and build support from everyday donors.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tuesday, the George Kaiser Family Foundation announced grants of almost $5 million to Tulsa charities.

Their list focuses on groups that work with young children and the grants total range from a few thousand dollars to more than $300,000 for each agency - all of them in some way support families with their work.

Eileen Bradshaw, the director of the Food Bank, said support from the Kaiser Foundation helps them stock up on food and build support from everyday donors by offering to match what smaller donors give.

“I think the idea is to increase the donor base, and I can tell you that's really happened,” Bradshaw said. “We have a lot of folks who have been giving to us for eight or nine years now, and they started because of the Kaiser match.

That long-term support helps pay for backpacks for kids, and the food truck that gets fresh produce into areas with few grocery stores and lots of children.

The Kaiser Foundation targets much of their giving to programs that help children under the age of three; that includes the Domestic Violence Intervention Services, which got one of the larger grants, over $300,000.

"We just couldn't do the work we do without the support from GKFF," said Tracey Lyall with Domestic Violence Intervention Services.

DVIS is trying to disrupt what can become a generational pattern of family violence.

Lyall said, "It's some of Tulsa's most vulnerable families. The families who come to us typically have few other options for safety."

The Kaiser Foundation is also the largest donor to Family and Children Services, which can help more than 7,000 families with the nearly half-million dollar donation. They use it to provide free or low-cost counseling services for children in crisis.

"When a family has something bad, or traumatic, or life changing experience happen to them, they're usually not counting on budgeting the cost of therapy or counseling services as well," Christine Marsh said.

You can find a full list of grant recipients for this round of giving below; 54 different charities and the people they serve are benefiting.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.