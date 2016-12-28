Above Normal Temps Again Today For Eastern Oklahoma

The first of several weak upper level waves will be nearing the state this morning and may produce a few showers across far southeastern or extreme eastern OK. The chance for precipitation will remain very low for our neighbors in this area of the state.

A weak pacific origin front will move across the state later today bringing some cooler air to the region Thursday after hitting the 60s again today for many locations across northeastern OK. Temperatures later tonight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s for Thursday morning lows with highs Thursday afternoon in the lower 50s along with gusty northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Friday morning we’ll see morning lows in the upper 20s with a few clouds along with developing southwest winds at 10 to 25 mph by midday to afternoon. This should allow highs to move back into the mid and upper 50s by the afternoon but clouds will also be increasing as a disturbance begins influencing the southern half of the state.



This weak wave will move across the Red River Valley region Friday night into Saturday morning with another chance for a few showers or storms, mainly across the southeastern and extreme eastern sections of the state.

Temperatures Saturday morning will be in the lower 40s with afternoon highs moving back into the mid-50s along with south winds near 10 mph before a surface front attempts to move southward by the evening hours.

This also corresponds to the approach of a third and stronger nearing the state Sunday into Monday with a slightly better chance for some precipitation but even this chance will remain in the 20 to 30% range. Complicating matters even more will be the possibility of the front surging southward Saturday night into Sunday before stalling across part of the region.

Current indications would keep temperature profiles ( in most data) too warm for any wintry precipitation for our area this weekend. However, both EURO and GFS data also support a “pattern” that would bring more arctic air to the nation early next week and some of this air could surge into the state Tuesday through the end of the week.

There may also be some precipitation potential for the middle of the week as a southwesterly upper flow develops over the expected shallow arctic air mass.

