Burglary Suspect Runs Away After Jumping Off Tulsa Store's Roof

Police are looking for a man they say broke into a Tulsa store across from McClain High School early Wednesday and then ran away by jumping off the roof of the store.

Officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at J's Superstore in the 4900 block of North Peoria at about 2 a.m. but couldn't find anyone inside.

A short time later, the owner asked police to return and police got assistance from the fire department to check out of the roof of the store.

Police said a man was seen jumping off the roof and running away. Officers searched the neighborhood around the business but could not locate the man.

On the roof, police said they found items believed stolen from the store.