Burglary Suspect Runs Away After Jumping Off Tulsa Store's Roof - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Burglary Suspect Runs Away After Jumping Off Tulsa Store's Roof

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for a man they say broke into a Tulsa store across from McClain High School early Wednesday and then ran away by jumping off the roof of the store.

Officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at J's Superstore in the 4900 block of North Peoria at about 2 a.m. but couldn't find anyone inside.

A short time later, the owner asked police to return and police got assistance from the fire department to check out of the roof of the store. 

Police said a man was seen jumping off the roof and running away.  Officers searched the neighborhood around the business but could not locate the man.

On the roof, police said they found items believed stolen from the store.  

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.