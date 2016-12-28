Cedric Poore's Tulsa Quadruple Murder Trial Resumes - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Cedric Poore's Tulsa Quadruple Murder Trial Resumes

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Testimony resumed Wednesday in Cedric Poore's quadruple murder trial in a Tulsa County courtroom.

Prosecutors called more witnesses Wednesday, including lead homicide detective, Sergeant Dave Walker and a DNA expert.

Poore is charged with killing four women at a Tulsa apartment complex in January 2013.  The trial has been in recess since December 16th after the jury traveled to the scene of the crime at the Savanna Landing apartments, formerly known as Fairmont Terrace apartments.

Cedric Poore, 43, is accused in the murders of sisters Rebeika Powell and Kayetie Melchor and two other women, Misty Nunley and Julie Jackson.  All four were found all shot in the head , with their hands tied behind their backs.

Cedric's brother James Poore was found guilty of the four murders back in March 2016 and was sentenced to life without parole.  

