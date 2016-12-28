Texas Driver Crashes During OHP Chase On Indian Nations Turnpike - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Texas Driver Crashes During OHP Chase On Indian Nations Turnpike

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 25-year-old driver from Texas is in a Tulsa hospital after troopers said he crashed during a police pursuit on the Indian Nations Turnpike Tuesday evening.

Troopers and Kiowa Police were attempting to stop a 1995 Ford van when the van's driver, Thomas James Holt lost control, hit a concrete wall and overturned two times throwing him from the vehicle.

The OHP identified him as Thomas James Holt. 

The crash happened about 12 miles south of Savanna on the turnpike at about 5:45 p.m.

The OHP report says Holt was not wearing a seat belt and was driving at an unsafe speed when he crashed.

Troopers say they were attempting to perform a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver when Holt lost control and crashed. 

