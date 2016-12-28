Excitement Grows As New River Spirit Hotel Opens Friday

CEO Pat Crofts said the tribe has long had customers who wanted to stay on site.

The hotel opens Friday and the Creeks said it's sold out for the first two nights.

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation cut the ribbon on the hotel and convention space, hitting another milestone for tribal tourism.

Tulsa's newest hotel opens Friday; it's part of the huge convention-oriented expansion of the River Spirit Casino, which is now a resort.

It's opening in phases but this is the largest piece - a 27-story, 483-room hotel - that's making the casino destination into a resort.

“The phones kept ringing and made it an easy decision to add a hotel. The hard decision was how nice of a hotel and how many amenities,” he said.

They settled on a plan to build on the high end of hotels and make it a Margarittaville resort; many of the rooms even have a view of the river.

A few are huge - up to three bedrooms and 2200 square feet.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said, “The people who work here and the people who visit the casino don't just come here and never leave - they'll have a ripple effect on our economy that's tremendous.”

The Nation spent $365 million improving the 30-year-old site, adding 13 acres to build the Margarittaville resort.

They're in the process of adding 1,000 new permanent jobs.

The rest of the pieces will open by spring - like the Ruth's Chris Steakhouse that opens late next month.

Tulsa Chamber president Mike Neal said having a new large convention hall and hotel is going to help them recruit events and business.

The 2,700-seat theater opens next, then, the steakhouse, the pool and outdoor space by springtime.