State Representative Accused Of Sexual Harassment Rescinds Resignation Letter

A state representative rescinded his letter of resignation nearly a week after it was issued.

Friday, December 23, State Representative Dan Kirby issued a resignation letter amid sexual harassment allegations.

In the letter, Kirby says, “Recent events have caused a situation where my continuing in office would be such a distraction that I could not serve my constituents in the manner they deserve. I believe that a resignation is in the best interest of the district, House of Representatives and the state of Oklahoma.”

12/23/2016 Related Story: State Rep. Dan Kirby To Resign Amid Harassment Allegations

Wednesday, Kirby issued a new letter stating his attempted resignation did not conform with state law and that he “determined that my decision to resign was hasty and based upon bad advice.” Kirby was supposed to send his letter of resignation directly to the governor. He instead sent it directly House Speaker-elect Charles McCall. The governor's office confirms they never received Kirby's resignation letter.

The letter continues to read, “I have no intent to resign my office as Representative for District 75 – House of Representatives for the State of Oklahoma.” Kirby said he believes it would be in the best interest of his constituents to serve out his term.

Kirby, 58, was accused by a former legislative assistant (LA), Hollie Bishop, 28, of sexually harassing her and then firing her after she refused his advances and reported them to Human Resources, according to a letter sent by Bishop’s lawyers to the House.

State records show she and her lawyers were paid $44,500 in two separate payments. One payment was marked “legal settlement” paid to the. The other payment, to her attorneys, was filed under “housekeeping” and cleaning supplies.

The new speaker-elect Charles McCall's (R-Atoka) office said Friday there was no cover-up that the payment marked as housekeeping was simply a clerical error in the coding of the Offices of Management and Enterprise Services system.

Oklahoma House of Representatives Democrats called for an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Kirby and settlement payments made by the state but did not call for his resignation.

Democrats also said they'll be pushing for increased transparency at the Capitol, putting lawmakers on notice a rule change may be in the works in the upcoming session.

State Rep. Emily Virgin, D-Norman, tells us, "We still need to know all the facts & know if the settlement payment was legal."