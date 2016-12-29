Cool Down Underway Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Cool Down Underway Across Eastern Oklahoma

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

We’re moving into the New Year’s Holiday with a few weak disturbances moving in our direction along with two fronts.  

The next front will move across the area Saturday bringing some cooler air for Sunday but the more significant front will arrive Monday night or Tuesday morning bringing another arctic intrusion into the state.   This cold air mass will be sticking around for the entire upcoming week.  

The precipitation chances will be initially low with the arctic intrusion but we’ll need to watch for the potential by the middle to end of next week as the expected pattern could support some precipitation.

Our weather today will be cooler than yesterday but still above the seasonal averages for the area.  Temperatures this morning will start in the lower 30s across northern OK and into the lower 30s across the southern third of the area.   We’ll experience northwest winds and sunshine today along with highs in the lower 50s.  

Friday morning the return flow from the south will increase as the next upper level trough begins to influence the western U.S. and our pressure field begins to fall.   Gusty south winds from 15 to 25 mph will be likely with morning lows in the mid-20s and highs moving back into the mid and upper 50s.   The fire danger will become elevated Friday due to the dry vegetation and gusty winds.  

Saturday, New Year’s Eve, temps will be mild with lows near 40 and highs in the mid or upper 50s.   A weak wave will be ejecting across the southern plains and may influence far eastern OK with a shower or two but the odds will remain very low.   The chance for any precipitation in the Tulsa metro will remain below 10%.  

The first front will arrive Saturday afternoon or evening and progress southward into southern Ok before stalling around the Kiamichi’s.    Temps will drop across the northeastern quadrant of the state with morning lows 30's by Sunday morning and highs in the lower 50's.   The front will begin lifting northward Sunday afternoon and evening as a stronger upper level system will be moving across the inter mountain region through the desert southwest.   This combination should help to produce some spotty showers sometime Sunday or Sunday night that may last into Monday morning.   Monday appears to be our last relatively warm day with lows in the 40's and highs nearing 65 before the arctic front powerhouses across the area later Monday night.  

Strong north winds will develop and the shallow cold air will quickly invade the state with Tuesday morning lows near 30 and highs staying near the mid to upper 30's.   This air mass may become colder Wednesday through Friday with lows dropping into the single digits and highs in the 20s.   The upper air flow (pattern) may support a disturbance nearing the area by the end of next week allowing for some wintry weather potential first part of the following week as well.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day.

Alan Crone

