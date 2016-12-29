Three Arrested, One Being Sought After String Of Tulsa Armed Robberies

Shortly after 1 p.m. police were called to the Greens of Bedford.

Police located in the suspect's car in the 6600 block of East Admiral

Police have three people in custody and are looking for a fourth after at least four armed robberies in Tulsa early Thursday.

Officers said the first robbery happened just before 12:30 a.m. outside the Night Trips club in the 3900 block of South Sheridan.

The four suspects fled in what the victim said was a newer black four-door sedan.

Shortly after 1 p.m. police were called to the Greens of Bedford in the 6500 block of South 107th East Avenue after residents in three apartments reported they had been robbed at gunpoint.

Police said the description given by the victims matched the suspects in the Night Trips robbery.

Just before 2:45 a.m. police spotted the black sedan in the 6600 block of East Admiral and saw four men get out and run off.

Three of the four were tracked down and arrested.

Police say the car used by the suspects turned out to be stolen.