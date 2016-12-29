Police: Collinsville Teen Poses As FBI Agent To Meet Prostitute

Police arrested a Collinsville teenager Wednesday after they said he claimed to be an FBI agent looking to have sex with a prostitute.

Officers took 18-year old Anthony Harris into custody after contacting undercover police officers online, thinking he was talking to a prostitute.

Police said Harris' first message said he was a FBI agent recently assigned to the Tulsa area.

He then said "if you don't want to go to jail, we will have to do some negotiating." Police said Harris then stated numerous sex acts that would have to be performed to prevent going to jail.

Undercover officers then directed Harris to a Tulsa hotel on South Mingo near 81st Street South where he was arrested in the parking lot.

Police also found drugs on Harris.

Anthony Harris was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of impersonating an officer, engaging in prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jail records show he has a court appearance set for January 4th, 2017.