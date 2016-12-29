Man Injured In Sand Springs Wreck - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man Injured In Sand Springs Wreck

SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

A 20-year-old Stillwater man has been taken to the hospital after flipping his car on the westbound side Highway 51 near West 161st Street. Sand Springs Police, fire and Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the single-car crash.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 6:45 a.m., Thursday, December 29.

Witnesses told authorities Joshua Mastin was eastbound when the car started swerving for an unknown reason. The car crossed the westbound lanes and rolled about three times. 

Mastin, who was thrown about 38 feet west of his car, is said to be stable with head and other injuries, according to a collision report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the wreck and Mastin's condition before the crash are under investigation.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
