Convicted Bartlesville Sex Offender Charged With Porn Possession - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Convicted Bartlesville Sex Offender Charged With Porn Possession

BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

Prosecutors have charged a convicted sex offender in Bartlesville man with possessing pornography.

BartlesvilleRadio.com reports Darvin Krueger, 60, was arrested after police got a report from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation that he had made explicit sexual comments about having sex with children during an online chat.  

According to a court affidavit, Krueger told the police he denied having any child porn downloaded on his computer.  But a search of the computer found at least three obscene images according to prosecutors.

A judge set Krueger's bond at $100,000 with a court appearance set for January 20th, 2017.

Court records show Darvin Krueger was convicted in 2010 for failing to register as a sex offender.

