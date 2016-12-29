Oklahoma Sisters Seek Missing Homeless Mother In California - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Sisters Seek Missing Homeless Mother In California

By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
McALESTER, Oklahoma -

Three Oklahoma daughters are looking for their mother who they say is mentally ill and living on the streets somewhere in California.

The mother's name is Shelly Suzanne Jennings. 

One of the daughters, Brandy Chapman of McAlester, has contacted homeless support groups in Modesto and elsewhere with the hope of finding Jennings.

Brandy and her sisters, Rachel Ford and Julie Ford have posted photos of their mom on their Facebook pages as they continue to search for her. They say they have reports of her being alive and in more than one California city, but she is always gone by the time they can track down the sightings.

According to the Modesto Bee newspaper, the sisters say Jennings left Oklahoma with Rachel and Julie in 1993 and came to Modesto, where a relative once lived. Brandy remained in Oklahoma with her father, who had legal custody. 

Rachel and Julie eventually ended up on child protective services in California until their dad could come and get them.

Brandy and Rachel say their mom, who is Choctaw, suffers from schizophrenia, compounded by drug and alcohol abuse. The daughters want to take Jennings back to Oklahoma, where she would receive care through Native American Health Services.

Brandy Chapman has set up a Go Fund Me page to help pay the expenses as they search for their mom.

