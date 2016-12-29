First Flu Death Confirmed In Tulsa County

Tulsa County has recorded its first death due to influenza this flu season.

Health officials say there have now been two flu deaths in the state. The first happened in Johnston County earlier this month. The Oklahoma State Department of Health says both deaths were persons 65 years of age or older.

Meanwhile, the number of new flu hospitalizations jumped by 43 in the past week, state health officials said.

As of December 27th, the OSDH says 97 people have had to spend time in the hospital since the flu season began in October.

Last week, the department reported 54 hospitalizations in 16 counties. Also this week, the OSDH says the number of flu cases has expanded to 31 counties.

The new hospitalizations over the past week happened in Canadian, Cleveland, Creek, Garfield, Garvin, Harper, Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Mayes, McClain, McCurtain, Noble, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Payne, Pontotoc, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner counties.

Tulsa County continues to report the most flu hospitalizations from across the state, with 21. Oklahoma County has had 17 confirmed flu cases.

Adair 1

Canadian 2

Carter 2

Cherokee 1

Cleveland 6

Creek 6

Garfield 1

Garvin 1

Harper 1

Hughes 1

Johnston 1

Kay 1

Lincoln 1

Logan 6

Mayes 2

McClain 2

McCurtain 1

Muskogee 4

Noble 1

Oklahoma 17

Pawnee 2

Payne 2

Pontotoc 1

Pottawatomie 2

Rogers 2

Seminole 1

Stephens 1

Tulsa 21

Wagoner 2

Washington 1

Washita 1

“Individuals who receive the flu vaccine are not only protecting themselves but also those around them, including babies too young to receive a vaccination,” said Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart.

“We still have flu vaccine available, so if you haven’t already, now is the time to get your flu vaccination.”

The flu vaccine will be offered to anyone six months and older on a walk-in basis Mondays through Thursdays 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Fridays 8:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. at three Tulsa Health Department locations.