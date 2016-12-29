Cedric Poore's Defense Rests, Jury To Deliberate Friday Morning

The quadruple murder trial of Cedric Poore came to an abrupt end Thursday when his defense attorneys decided to rest without calling any witnesses.

Poore is accused in the murders of sisters Rebeika Powell and Kayetie Melchor and two other women, Misty Nunley and Julie Jackson in 2013.

The attorneys just left the courtroom to finish gathering what they need to complete jury instructions. The jury was dismissed and is scheduled to be back Friday morning.

Poore's attorney said their key witness was in West Virginia Thursday on business and wouldn't be able to make it back to Tulsa.

With the jury out of the courtroom, defense attorney John Echols explained to the judge that several attempts to get in touch with his key witness, Valerie Fuller, failed.Echols said Fuller is a former DNA specialist out of Tulsa.

The judge even researched airline flights to get her back, but the defense said the witness wouldn't be able to do that either, so he told the judge he wanted to rest his case.

Echols told the judge that Fuller was never formally subpoenaed.

It seemed like this information came as a surprise for the judge who pointed out that the defense had six other witnesses on standby ready to testify.

Two of those potential witnesses are Tulsa police officers. But the defense attorney still said he'd rather rest.

The attorneys are expected back in court Thursday afternoon to finalize jury instructions.

Neither Kunzweiler or Echols spoke on camera. However, off camera, Echols said the DA has the burden of proof.

Echols said the jury has paid attention and expects a decision in favor of the defense.

The jury is expected back in court at 8:30 a.m. Friday where they'll be given jury instructions.

The judge expects it'll be a long day. They'll be sequestered until a verdict is reached.

Cedric's brother James Poore was found guilty of the four murders back in March 2016 and was sentenced to life without parole.