Suspects In String Of Tulsa Armed Robberies Identified

Police have identified three people who officers arrested after a string of armed robberies early Thursday.

They are 18-year-old Demondre Scott, 20-year-old Alrieon Sherrill and Avery Perry who is listed as a juvenile.

Officers said the first robbery happened just before 12:30 a.m. outside the Night Trips club in the 3900 block of South Sheridan.

They say the suspects fled in a newer black four-door sedan.

Shortly after 1 p.m. police were called to the Greens of Bedford in the 6500 block of South 107th East Avenue after residents in three apartments reported they had been robbed at gunpoint of their cell phones and money.

Police said the description given by the victims matched the suspects in the Night Trips robbery.

Just before 2:45 a.m. police spotted the black sedan in the 6600 block of East Admiral and saw four men get out and run off.

Police K-9 officers were called out and three of the four suspects were arrested.

"A lot of the time when you're out late at night and everything, just being aware of your surroundings is always good," said Tulsa Police Cpl. R.W. Solomon.

Demondre Scott was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including robbery with a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle. Alrieon Sherrill was booked on complaints of being in possession of a firearm while under DOC supervision and joyriding. And Avery Perry has yet to be booked into jail.

Police say none of the victims were injured in the armed robberies. They say the car used by the suspects turned out to be stolen.