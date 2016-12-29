Police Identify Woman Stabbed At Tulsa Motel

Tulsa Police identified the city's latest homicide victim. Wanda Cooper, 60, was stabbed at the Extended Stay Motel Tuesday night, December 27, 2016.

Police said she was stabbed inside her room and tried to make it to the motel lobby but collapsed outside. They said she suffered cardiac arrest during the stabbing then underwent emergency surgery but did not make it.

A suspect in her murder, 26-year-old Jose Rivera-Chavez, was taken into custody with the help of some witnesses who ran after him til police arrived.