Firefighters Put Out Blaze Near Tulsa, Washington County Line

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Firefighters were busy for several hours Thursday knocking down a grass fire in southern Washington County.

The fire just west of at Highway 75 at 186th Street North burned about 20 to 30 acres.  Firefighters from Tulsa and Washington County were called out to protect homes in the path of the fire.

Skiatook Chief James Annas said they got mutual aide from surrounding fire departments and also from local residents. Homeowners protected a lot of their own property, buying the department some time to work elsewhere.

They now have it under control and they say none of the homes were damaged by the fire.

