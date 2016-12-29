Victims Identified In Eufaula Homicide, Fire

The McIntosh County Sheriff's Department has released the names of the two male victims who were shot and their bodies burned in Eufaula December 21.

Kevin Killillay, 53, and Seth Mortensen, 36, were identified through dental records by the medical examiner's office, detectives said. Killillay was the owner of the burned residence, detectives said.

McIntosh County Sheriff's deputies and Eufaula firefighters were called to the home in the Bridgeport East community just after 9 p.m. December 21.

Neighbors told the News On 6 they heard people yelling at each other followed by gunshots and when they looked outside, they saw the home on fire.

The investigation is still ongoing, and developments are happening daily, said Detective Kevin Branscum, MCSO K9 Narcotics/Supervisor.

Branscum said both Killillay and Mortensen's bodies were discovered within the fire and both had been shot with a firearm, one of them shot multiple times.

MCSO took one man into custody December 21 in connection with the incident. Trevor Armstrong, 34, was arrested after a nearly three-hour standoff when he walked out a home nearby to the crime and was carrying a shotgun, deputies said.

Armstrong was charged December 28, 2016, by the McIntosh County District Attorney's Office with feloniously pointing a firearm, first-degree arson, possession of a controlled and dangerous substance, malicious injury to property over $1,000, felony possession of a firearm, five counts of assault & battery upon a police officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing a police officer, according to online court documents.

Armstrong pled not guilty and his bond was set at $227,000. He's due back in court January 26, 2017, at 9 a.m.