Muskogee Police Investigate String Of Neighborhood Break-Ins - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Muskogee Police Investigate String Of Neighborhood Break-Ins

Posted: Updated:
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Muskogee Police officers are investigating after multiple break-ins in just a matter of days in several neighborhoods.

Two victims said the crimes happened while they were sleeping.

When Tina Gross got up to make her morning coffee Tuesday, she looked out the window and immediately noticed someone had been in her backyard.

"It is a feeling that you've been watched," Gross said. 

Her gate and shed were busted open and weedeaters, a tiller, leaf blower and bike were all gone, though they didn't go far.

"We were blessed to recover the lawn equipment, it was still there," Gross said. 

It was scattered in an alley right behind her house, along with many other items that had been stolen from other people in her neighborhood.

It was as if it was their gathering place and something or someone, thank God, scared them off. 

Muskogee Police have gotten 15 reports of burglaries in just the past four days.

"It seems to be getting worse, it really does," Gross said. 

Police said in most of cases the burglars stole from unlocked cars.

The police log shows in two cases the suspects took garage door openers from cars they broke into and used them to get inside the garage to get more stuff.

"It's really disturbing. It's unexpected," said another burglary victim, Edward. 

Someone broke into 84-year-old Edward's garage through a side door and rummaged through his car.

"Never think anybody's gonna go into your garage. But anyway, it will be locked in the future, inside or out," he said. 

He's said the thieves stole his GPS and has bit of a sense of humor about it.

"I hope they get lost," Edward said. 

He said he also hopes those who are part of the burglary spree find a job so they'll stop stealing from innocent people.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.