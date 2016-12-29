Tulsa Non-Profit Hosts Electronics Recycling Event - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Non-Profit Hosts Electronics Recycling Event

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa non-profit is trying to make it easier for you to recycle.

Electronic Synergy Foundation is hosting a recycling event at the LaFortune Park baseball field parking lot.

They'll be out there from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday taking your unwanted electronics - everything from computers, TVs, cell phones and office equipment. Electronic Synergy Foundation says any type, age or condition is acceptable. 

There is a $20 fee for each television and a $10 fee for each computer monitor, but all other items may be dropped off for free. 

"Unwanted electronics create environmental hazards when disposed of in landfills," ESF said. "Non-profit organizations can use the working items that you longer want."

If you have questions about "E-Waste," you can give them a call at 918-951-3902

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.