Tulsa Non-Profit Hosts Electronics Recycling Event

A Tulsa non-profit is trying to make it easier for you to recycle.

Electronic Synergy Foundation is hosting a recycling event at the LaFortune Park baseball field parking lot.

They'll be out there from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday taking your unwanted electronics - everything from computers, TVs, cell phones and office equipment. Electronic Synergy Foundation says any type, age or condition is acceptable.

There is a $20 fee for each television and a $10 fee for each computer monitor, but all other items may be dropped off for free.

"Unwanted electronics create environmental hazards when disposed of in landfills," ESF said. "Non-profit organizations can use the working items that you longer want."

If you have questions about "E-Waste," you can give them a call at 918-951-3902