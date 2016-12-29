CityPlex Towers Evacuated After A Small Fire In Stairwell

Oral Roberts University representatives said parts of the CityPlex Towers were evacuated Thursday afternoon as a precaution after a tenant smelled smoke on the 20th floor of the 20-story tower.

"Workmen on the roof of the building indicated an issue that ignited a small fire," Stephanie Hill, ORU Director of University Relations & Communications, wrote in an email. "The incident was isolated to a stairwell and did not affect any tenant space."

The fire went out on its own but created smoke in the stairwell, Hill wrote.

Once Tulsa Fire Department officials determined there was no danger, tenants were allowed back into the building.

First responders treated a few people for minor medical issues stemming from the evacuation, not because of the small fire or smoke, Hill wrote.