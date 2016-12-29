CityPlex Towers Evacuated After A Small Fire In Stairwell - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

CityPlex Towers Evacuated After A Small Fire In Stairwell

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Oral Roberts University representatives said parts of the CityPlex Towers were evacuated Thursday afternoon as a precaution after a tenant smelled smoke on the 20th floor of the 20-story tower. 

"Workmen on the roof of the building indicated an issue that ignited a small fire," Stephanie Hill, ORU Director of University Relations & Communications, wrote in an email. "The incident was isolated to a stairwell and did not affect any tenant space." 

The fire went out on its own but created smoke in the stairwell, Hill wrote. 

Once Tulsa Fire Department officials determined there was no danger, tenants were allowed back into the building. 

First responders treated a few people for minor medical issues stemming from the evacuation, not because of the small fire or smoke, Hill wrote. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.