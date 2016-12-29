TPD: Man In Critical Condition After Jumping In Front Of Vehicle

Tulsa Police said a man was taken to the hospital with serious head injuries Thursday night after witnesses said the man jumped out in front of a car on Admiral just east of Highway 169.

The man was hit by the vehicle at 10600 East Admiral Place, police said.

The driver of the vehicle and another witness said the pedestrian jumped out in front of the car, according to police statements.

Eastbound Admiral is blocked by police as they investigate.

TPD said the incident is being investigated by the Mingo Valley Division Selective Enforcement Unit.