Cowboys Crush Colorado In Alamo Bowl

No. 12 Oklahoma State took on No. 10 Colorado in the Alamo Bowl Thursday night and prevailed with a 38-8 blowout win.

OSU advanced downfield and got on the board early with a 28-yard field goal by Ben Grogan.

Late in the first quarter, the Buffaloes started moving the ball around, loosening up the Cowboy defense and attempted to answer back but missed the field goal attempt wide left.

With 27 seconds left in the first quarter, OSU remained on top, 3-0.

At this point, the Cowboy defense played tight and the offense maintained good field position.

Opening the second, Mason Rudolph launched a deep one down field to an open James Washington near the end zone, but the scoring pass slipped through Washington's hands.

The Cowboys bounced back a couple plays later when Chris Carson broke through tackles to score the first touchdown of the game.

The score helped boost the Cowboys' advantage, 10-0.

OSU kept rolling, with a scoring connection from Rudolph to Washington midway through the half to make it a 17-0 game.

At this point, Colorado struggled to get any offensive momentum with its starting quarterback Sefo Liufau out with injury and failed to stop the Cowboys passing and running game.

The Cowboys held their advantage and carried a 17-0 lead into intermission.

The Cowboys opened the third quarter with the same intensity they carried into halftime. But after a 46-yard reception by Washington put OSU in scoring position, Grogan missed the field goal attempt.

With just under seven minutes in the third quarter, OSU increased its lead when Rudolph found Blake Jarwin who forced his way in the end zone to help the Cowboys take a 24-0 lead.

Lacking rhythm, the Buffaloes put Liufau back in the game with hopes of getting something going offensively.

But, the plan failed and it didn't happen.

OSU stayed dominant, adding another score at the end of the third quarter when Rudolph threw a deep ball caught in the end zone by Jhajuan Seales.

Opening the final quarter, Colorado showed some life when they got in field position to score. But OSU's defense, playing very solid, forced a turnover on downs.

Colorado finally got on the board for the first time in its last 21 drives with 5:28 left of the fourth quarter. A short rush followed by a two-point conversion helped the Buffaloes cut their deficit, 31-8.

But OSU answered back with a score from Justice Hill to elevate the Cowboy lead, 38-8.

The Cowboys held onto that lead to become the 2016 Alamo Bowl champions.