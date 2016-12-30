Investigators Believe Tulsa House Fire Intentionally Set

Fire investigators believe a fire in a home just west of downtown Tulsa late Thursday may have been intentionally set.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 100 block of South Maybelle just before 11 p.m. While en route, Tulsa Fire Captain Mike Burgess says they learned the fire may have started after some sort of disturbance inside the home and police were called to assist.

Firefighters arrived to find a bedroom of the home on fire.

They said a resident in the home got out safely. Firefighters and police were able to rescue two cats and a dog from the home as well.

Captain Burgess said the home did not have a working smoke detector.

No official cause has been determined at this time. Fire marshals are investigating and arrests have been made.