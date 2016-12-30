Police Look For Two Teens After Tulsa Convenience Store Robbery

Police are looking for two teens who they said robbed a convenience store across the street from McClain High School early Friday.

Officers were called to J's Super Store in the 4900 block of North Peoria just after 1:30 a.m. after a clerk called and said the pair wearing masks had taken a cell phone from a customer and cash from his store.

After getting the money, the two teens were seen running west on 49th Street North.

Police say neither the customer or the clerk were injured in the robbery.