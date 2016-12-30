Jury Set To Begin Deliberations In Cedric Poore's Quadruple Murd - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Jury Set To Begin Deliberations In Cedric Poore's Quadruple Murder Trial

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa County jury is expected to begin deliberations Friday after a bizarre turn of events in a Tulsa man's quadruple murder trial on Thursday. 

Despite resting without calling a witness Thursday, 43-year-old Cedric Poore's defense attorney says the burden of proof is still on the state.

Poore is accused in the murders of four women almost four years ago.  His brother, James Poore has already been convicted of those murders and serving his life without parole sentence in a state prison.

Friday morning, both sides are set to begin their closing arguments before giving the case to the jury.

Neither the District Attorney nor Poore's attorney spoke with News On 6 on camera, but off-camera his attorney said the jury has paid attention and he expects a verdict in Poore's favor.

