AAA Oklahoma Offering Free Tipsy Tow Service

By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

For 27th year in a row, AAA Oklahoma is offering its free Tipsy Tow service in nine Oklahoma cities through January 2nd, 2017.

The organization says Tipsy Tow is being offered to members and non-members in the Tulsa metro and Oklahoma City metro as well as Ardmore, Bartlesville, Enid, Lawton, Muskogee, Shawnee and Tahlequah.

AAA Oklahoma says the free service gives a driver who feels like they should not drive another option over the New Years Day holiday weekend.

AAA Oklahoma will pick you, your vehicle, and one other person up and take you up to 15 miles from your pick up point.

To access Tipsy Tow, call 1-800-222-4357(AAA-HELP) and ask for Tipsy Tow. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
