AAA Oklahoma Offering Free Tipsy Tow Service

For 27th year in a row, AAA Oklahoma is offering its free Tipsy Tow service in nine Oklahoma cities through January 2nd, 2017.

The organization says Tipsy Tow is being offered to members and non-members in the Tulsa metro and Oklahoma City metro as well as Ardmore, Bartlesville, Enid, Lawton, Muskogee, Shawnee and Tahlequah.

AAA Oklahoma says the free service gives a driver who feels like they should not drive another option over the New Years Day holiday weekend.

AAA Oklahoma will pick you, your vehicle, and one other person up and take you up to 15 miles from your pick up point.

To access Tipsy Tow, call 1-800-222-4357(AAA-HELP) and ask for Tipsy Tow.