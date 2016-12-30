Talala Man Sentenced To Life For Robbing Three Oklahoma Banks

A federal judge has sentenced a 58-year-old Talala man to life in prison for robbing three banks in the Tulsa area in June 2016.

In September, Jesse Leaverton was convicted of robbing three Oklahoma banks.

The feds say Leaverton robbed the Arvest bank at 218 South Memorial Drive on June 18th. On June 23rd, he robbed Bank of America at 5950 East Admiral and on June 24th, Leaverton robbed Security State Bank in Fairfax.

In all three robberies, Leaverton threatened the bank tellers with the use of a firearm and, in addition, threatened the Security State Bank teller with death.

Jesse Leaverton was arrested in Missouri a few days later.

After his conviction by a Tulsa federal trial in September, Leaverton confessed to his role in the bank robberies to News On 6's Lori Fullbright.

Jesse Leaverton blames the three Oklahoma robberies on an addiction to painkillers, saying it cost him around $4,000 a month. Telling Lori he was taking 15 to 20 Lortabs at a time as well as nine to 10 Oxycontin at a time.