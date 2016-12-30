Tulsa Man Added To Oklahoma DOC Most Wanted Fugitive List - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Man Added To Oklahoma DOC Most Wanted Fugitive List

James King. [Oklahoma Department of Corrections] James King. [Oklahoma Department of Corrections]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is looking for a 45-year-old Tulsa man who has escaped from a correctional center in Oklahoma City. 

The DOC added James King to its most wanted fugitive list after he was not accounted for during a inmate count at the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center on December 24th.

The DOC says King, who was convicted on a drug possession charge out of Tulsa in August, has a history of violent tendencies and is considered a dangerous man.

"King poses a threat to the public, which is why we are looking to get him off the streets and back into custody as quickly as possible,” Corrections Director Joe M. Allbaugh said. 

"The public has been instrumental in the past by helping our agents locate some of the state’s most dangerous individuals. We are asking for the same assistance once again.” 

King is 6 feet, 1 inches tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. He previously served time in DOC custody for robbery out of Washington County and maiming out of Tulsa County.

The DOC says if he is seen, call police or the Department of Corrections fugitive warrants division at 405-425-2570.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
