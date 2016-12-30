Tulsa Actress And Her Service Dog Nominated For National Scholar - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Actress And Her Service Dog Nominated For National Scholarship

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A local actress has been nominated to compete in a national scholarship competition which could take her to the stage at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

Sarah Wheaton has been successful despite having a disability.

Sarah was part of Tulsa Community College's production of Shakespeare's Two Gentlemen of Verona.  The dog is Sarah's actual service dog Sage. Sage has a part too. She plays a dog, good type casting.

Three years ago Sarah was diagnosed with narcolepsy, she just drops off to sleep, at random times in random places.  

So, Sarah got Sage, trained by a local trainer, to help her, so she could go to college and live her life as normally as possible.  

Sarah and Sage are inseparable.

"She's always with me. She will wake me up when I fall asleep, which is no small task," said Sarah Wheaton.

If Sarah feels anxious or panicked, Sage senses that too and goes to work.  Alright, so Sarah has always had dreams of being an actress, but you can imagine the difficulty.  

The play "Two Gentlemen of Verona" came along, a person with a dog, well...

"That made all the difference in the world," said Sarah.

And, she did so well, she was nominated to participate in the Irene Ryan National Scholarship competition which could land her on the stage at the Kennedy Center.  Lots and lots of work ahead, but they'll get through that together too.

The regional competition for the Irene Ryan Scholarship comes up in early March in Texas.  We'll let you know how Sarah does.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.