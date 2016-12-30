Two Mobile Homes Damaged By Fire At Tulsa Business

Two mobile homes in east Tulsa were damaged Friday morning after firefighters tell News On 6, someone intentionally started a fire to try and keep warm.

The owners of Home Mart in the 9500 block of East Admiral Place say someone broke into one the trade-in homes at the back of the lot and started a fire which caused damage to that home and spread to a second home nearby.

Home Mart says this is the third time this year that they have had fires set in homes stored on their lot.

Firefighters say whoever started Friday's fire ran off before the fire department arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported.