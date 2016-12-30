Jenks Coach Trimble To Be Honored At Under Armor All America Game

Jenks High School head football coach Allan Trimble is in Orlando, Florida.

There, he'll be honored as one of the most valuable coaches in the nation at Sunday's Under Armor All America Game.

News On 6 caught up with him at Tulsa International Airport just moments before he left early Friday. Coach Trimble, who was diagnosed this year with ALS, was voted the number one most valuable coach in a poll by US Cellular.

He also earned $5,000 for Jenks High School.