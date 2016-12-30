Closing Arguments Underway In Cedric Poore's Murder Trial

Closing arguments in the quadruple murder trial of Cedric Poore started Friday morning at the Tulsa County courthouse.

Poore is accused of killing four women, sisters Rebeika Powell and Kayetie Melchor and two other women, Misty Nunley and Julie Jackson in 2013 at a Tulsa apartment complex.

Days away from the fourth anniversary of those murders, Cedric Poore will soon find out if a jury will find him guilty of four counts of first-degree murder.

Friday morning, Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler reminded jurors of all the witnesses who testified in the month-long trial.

He asked jurors to scrutinize Jamila Jones, James Poore's girlfriend, declaring during her testimony that "she is the reason the four women are dead."

Kunzweiler says she is an accomplice who provided details for this case, specifically about drugs.

Defense attorney John Echols will give his closing statements next, after resting his case Thursday without calling any witnesses.

Family members of Julie Jackson, one of the victims, cried quietly in the courtroom as Kunzweiler went over all evidence for the jury.

Cedric's wife, Casey, told me today before the closing statements began, that she's "ready for anything."

The jury's decision must be unanimous and we'll bring that to you just as soon as we learn their verdict.