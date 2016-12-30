Man Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Bartlesville Convenience Stor - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Bartlesville Convenience Store

By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

Bartlesville Police arrested a 22-year-old man Thursday, December 29th, 2016, following an armed robbery of a convenience store the day before.

Tyler Geoffrey Stewart is accused of robbing the Casey's General Store in the 5300 block of East Adams Boulevard.

According to BartlesvilleRadio.com, a court affidavit states that a suspect passed a note to the store clerk saying "I have a gun.  I don't want to use it.  Give me all the money."  

Police got a photo from the store's surveillance video and identified Stewart.  Officers then went to his home in the 5600 block of East Hazel and arrested Stewart, then booked him into the Washington County jail.

In that affidavit, Tyler Stewart admitted to the robbery, telling officers he needed the money to buy cocaine and pay off bills.

