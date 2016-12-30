Jenks Recognized For Efforts In Sports Medicine For Athletes - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Jenks Recognized For Efforts In Sports Medicine For Athletes

Posted: Updated:
Jenks earned national recognition as a safe school for student athletes - one of the handfuls of schools in Oklahoma to have that distinction. Jenks earned national recognition as a safe school for student athletes - one of the handfuls of schools in Oklahoma to have that distinction.
While few schools have anything like this, Catterson said most don't take the first step of having a trainer available to athletes. While few schools have anything like this, Catterson said most don't take the first step of having a trainer available to athletes.
Michael Catterson and his staff can do everything from evaluating an injury on the field to the rehab for recovery. Michael Catterson and his staff can do everything from evaluating an injury on the field to the rehab for recovery.
JENKS, Oklahoma -

The 850-plus student athletes at Jenks High School may not have realized it if they've not needed it, but they have unusual access to medical care.

With young people competing harder than ever, athletic training is becoming much more important. And at Jenks High School, where they take athletics seriously, they also consider sports medicine to be just as important - and now they're being nationally recognized for their efforts.

Michael Catterson considers himself lucky because he works in what he believes to be the state's finest athletic training office; it's right at the end zone of the football field at Jenks High School but it's used by athletes from every sport.

"Getting the best care possible and the quickest care possible," he said.

Catterson and his staff can do everything from evaluating an injury on the field to the rehab for recovery. They do physicals and have the equipment for intense therapy.

While few schools have anything like this, Catterson said most don't take the first step of having a trainer available to athletes.

Catterson said, "The schools that don't have an athletic trainer are taking a big risk."

In November, a new law called "Return to Learn" took effect. It requires adults to more closely monitor athletes for concussions and get outside help to evaluate the injury.

Even before the new law, Jenks had a doctor on the sidelines and trainers always available.

That helped them earn a national recognition as a safe school for student-athletes - one of the handfuls of schools in Oklahoma to have that distinction.

"It was a long review process as we were going through it and everything, but it is nice to be recognized,” Catterson said.

For him, having the first-class facility is good fortune, but providing first-class care is not, it's the result of long-term planning, investment, and a commitment to providing the safest experience possible for athletes.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.