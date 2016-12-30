TIA Converting To Internal Parking Pass Program

Heads up for folks who use their Pikepass for parking at Tulsa International Airport: beginning January 15th, the airport will convert to an internal parking pass program.

It's called Parking+, and it actually uses your existing pikepass tag, but the payments will instead go through TIA.

The airport said the change allows them to keep costs down since they previously had to give a portion of the money to Pikepass.

Alexis Higgins with TIA said, "All of our parking revenues go to offset airport operational costs, and anything we can do to lower operational costs for our airlines is good for Tulsa."

You can sign up for the program here.