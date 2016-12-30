Tulsa Mayor Tours Jail; Hopes To Reach Contract Deal Between Cit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Mayor Tours Jail; Hopes To Reach Contract Deal Between City, County

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The City of Tulsa and Tulsa County are at odds over the price of running the jail.

It's an issue complicated by the legal troubles of former Sheriff Stanley Glanz, but Tulsa's new mayor has confidence a deal is possible - and soon.

Friday, Mayor G.T. Bynum went through the jail with the sheriff and County Commissioner Ron Peters, who is leading talks for the county on a new jail contract.

Two years ago, the increasing cost for the city sparked a dispute with the county that's been unresolved.

At one point, the county threatened to stop taking inmates arrested by city police.

Former Mayor Dewey Bartlett insisted county spending was the problem; the county accused the city of passing the bill to the suburbs, and talks broke down on a new deal.

“I want the city to be paying its fair share of the cost of operating that facility,” Bynum said. “I don't want the city to be taking a free ride on county taxpayer's backs. It's important for he and I to work together on what that fair share looks like and I think we're making progress on it."

Bynum said he's restarted talks with the county.

He doesn't know when they'll reach a deal but said he wants it soon so the county and city can move on to other things.

