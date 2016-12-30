Jury Finds Cedric Poore Guilty On 4 Counts Of First-Degree Murder

The four-year anniversary of the murder of the four women is January 7th.

Poore was found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery.

After nearly five hours of deliberation, a jury found Cedric Poore guilty of first-degree murder a quadruple murder trial.

He was found not guilty of felony in possession of a firearm.

The jury recommended Poore be sentenced to life without parole. Formal sentencing will be set for a later date.

There were a lot of tears in the courtroom as the verdict was read Friday night; even the jury members looked very emotional as the guilty counts were read out loud.

Poore himself rubbed his eyes briefly while waiting for the jury, but when the verdicts were read he showed no emotion.

Family members of both Poore and the victims cried quietly from their seats - the bailiff even handed out tissues for them.

The jury started deliberating right around 4:30 Friday afternoon after nearly a full day of closing arguments.

The prosecution pointed to witnesses who said they saw Cedric Poore at the Fairmont Terrace apartment where four women were murdered.

Prosecutors backed up that witness testimony with cell phone records they say also prove Cedric was in the area.

A jury convicted Cedric's brother James back in March after less than two hours of deliberation, but the case against Cedric was a little more complicated.

The defense said Cedric was never at the apartment at all, pointing out investigators never found Cedric's fingerprints or DNA on site.

Defense attorney Mike Manning said, "We still affirm and are resolute in our position that Cedric Poore was never in these apartments, had never been in these apartments, therefore could not have committed the crimes he's charged with by the state of Oklahoma."

"Obviously I'm biased toward a particular position, and I'm hopeful that we'll prevail, but we'll find out. I expect it's going to be a long evening," said Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler.

The four-year anniversary of the murder of the four women is January 7th.